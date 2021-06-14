Novavax Covid-19 shot 93% effective against variants in major trial

The shot was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic covid and 100% effective at preventing moderate and severe symptoms, the US biotech firm said Monday. The shot was 93% effective against variants of concern, it said.

The vaccine uses a recombinant protein technology, also used in the vaccine candidate developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.

At over 90%, the overall efficacy of the vaccine is close to reported rates for mRNA shots developed by Pfizer with BioNTech and by Moderna, as well as the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, using viral vector technology. However, immunologists tend to caution against comparing efficacy results across different trials as conditions and evaluation methods aren't the same.

Novavax's phase 3 trial included almost 30 000 participants in the US and Mexico and studied the vaccine's efficacy against major variants circulating in the US, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only one case of the highly contagious delta strain, which was first identified in India and remains rare in the US, was detected among trial participants, so the vaccine's efficacy against it isn't conclusive.