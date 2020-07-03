Old Brown Sherry is not a cure for Covid-19, warns alcohol maker

While scientist all over the world are working on developing a vaccine for the Covid 19 virus, South Africans seem to think that they've in fact found the "cure".

On a cold winter's night nothing warms you up from the inside quite like a glass of sherry, but now rumour has it that not only does it warm you up, it even kills the deadly virus.

The rumours of this miracle cure started when a voice note started circulating via Whatsapp after a woman in the Eastern Cape claimed that her son had been "cured" after drinking Old Brown Sherry, a popular South African sherry produced by Sedgwick's.

In the voice note, you hear a woman speaking Xhosa, saying that her child who had contracted the virus was brought a small bottle of the sherry in hospital by the child's uncle. The child drank the sherry and by the next day he was fine. The woman adds that the sherry made the blood warm.

The story spread like wildfire and soon found it's way on other social media platforms.