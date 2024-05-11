Oprah Winfrey: I’ve been a major contributor to America’s diet culture

The 70-year-old TV star acknowledges that she's played an influential role in shaping the conversation around diet and health in the US.

Oprah - who has discussed the issue at length throughout her career - said on a YouTube special: "I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture.

"Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online, I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television."

Oprah - who hosted her own TV talk-show for 25 years - admitted to having some regrets about her approach towards the issue.