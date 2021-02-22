Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccines ’used globally’

BEIJING - More than 43 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday.

China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two Covid-19 vaccines. One of them is developed by its Beijing unit and has been approved for general public use in China and emergency use in several countries including Iraq, Pakistan and Morocco.

The other vaccine, developed by CNBG's Wuhan unit, has also obtained China's green light for emergency use targeting mainly select groups of higher virus exposure risk.

"Up to now, over 43 million vaccine doses from Sinopharm CNBG have been used...with over 34 million doses administered within China," China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Apart from the two products, China has two other vaccines - developed by Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics - that have been approved overseas, as it ramps up supply for developing countries battling a surge in coronavirus infections.