People who maintain a positive attitude about ageing live longer

There is evidence to suggest that those who keep a positive attitude about ageing live longer. However, I don’t know many people who really look forward to becoming older. As we age, we encounter more major life events such as changes in career, the loss of loved ones, and challenges with our physical and mental health. How we handle and grow from these changes is often the key to healthy ageing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although everyone at some point will experience some physical and mental decline as they age, the best news is that taking care of yourself will increase your likelihood of sustaining a healthy mind and body. Fear of growing old stems from common misunderstandings about ageing. Of course some diseases become more prevalent as we age. However, growing older does not automatically imply declining health or the need for a wheelchair, that you will need glasses or a hearing aid. Ageing is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a biological process brought on by a variety of cellular and molecular damages that have built up over time. As a result, physical and mental capacity gradually decline, disease risks grow, and eventually death occurs. Changes don't happen in a straight line and are only loosely correlated with someone's age.

What really comes to mind when we think of the concept of ageing gracefully? I can bet on wanting to look like you’re still in your 20s, taut skin, and luscious hair above all else. But unfortunately the fountain of youth remains a myth. you can maintain your health and keep on reinventing yourself while you go through these changes. Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay At any age, adjusting to change is challenging, and it's only natural to feel uneasy about it. Despite this, you can maintain your health and keep on reinventing yourself while you go through the life changes Even though the fountain of youth may not exist, living your best life and accepting that change is inevitable, makes acceptance a strategy that may be easier to employ in the context of uncontrollable vs controllable life events. Like a bottle of wine, you can get better with age with the right care.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are some tips to help you age gracefully: Take care of your skin - always wear sunscreen. This is dermatologically recommended.

Exercise- Experts agree that regular exercise considerably reduces your risk of illnesses like heart disease, while also enhancing your mood, sleep, skin and bone health, and reducing stress.

Diet- A nutritious diet strengthens immune systems and lowers the risk of developing other illnesses, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. Quit smoking and decrease alcohol consumption. Smoking and alcohol have both been shown to cause premature ageing and increase the risk of disease. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.