Periodontist shares advice on best oral care tools to keep your gums healthy

Should you be concerned if your gums bleed? The answer is yes! Healthy gums don’t normally bleed. Unless there has been trauma, bleeding gums are usually a sign of gum disease.

If left untreated, gum disease can cause tooth loss and affect your health as the bacteria that causes infected gums is easily transmitted to other areas of the body. Gum disease is preventable. Gum disease is one of the most serious oral health issues in South Africa. During National Oral Health Month in September, dental experts share expert advice on the best oral care tools to keep your gums in the pink. Dr Corlene Schnetler, a periodontist, says maintaining good oral hygiene at home with the right equipment and methods can keep your gums healthy. Using a mouthwash, flossing once daily, daily tongue brushing and twice-a-day teeth brushing are part of this.

If you have sensitive or bleeding gums, Ivohealth's oral hygiene advisor, Dirna Grobbelaar, recommends the following oral care tools: For expert advice on bleeding gums and the best oral care tools for you, speak to your dentist or oral hygienist. Picture: The Humble Co/unsplash Soft-bristled toothbrush While research shows that an electric or sonic brush is usually superior to a manual brush, the most important factor is the bristle flexibility. “A hard toothbrush can cause gum damage, especially if you brush too hard,” says Grobbelaar.

Antibacterial toothpaste Antibacterial toothpaste can aid in the restoration and management of bleeding gums. If you use a mouth rinse containing chlorhexidine, you should use toothpaste that does not contain foaming agents such as sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS), as these reduce the efficacy of antibacterial ingredients. Interdental brushes

An essential component of daily oral hygiene practice is cleaning between your teeth. The gaps between teeth, as well as the areas around bridges, braces, and implants, are the perfect places for plaque and food debris to accumulate. Interdental brushes coated with chlorhexidine to stop the reintroduction of bacteria have been demonstrated to remove up to 25% more plaque than ordinary bristles.

Floss Flossing, when done correctly, is still the best way of getting rid of plaque between the teeth and below the gum line. Floss fits into the smallest crevices to remove plaque and food debris. Tongue scraper

According to studies, much of the bacteria and plaque in our mouths is found on the tongue's surface. The tongue can be cleaned gently with a tongue scraper, which removes dead tongue cells, food particles, and dental plaque from the tongue's surface. Some toothbrushes come with a tongue scraper on the other side of the head. Antibacterial mouth rinse Use salt water or an alcohol-free antibacterial mouth rinse containing CPC and chlorhexidine after eating and before bed. This can help to prevent plaque build-up, which results in bleeding gums, cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.