Pfizer to sell up to 4 million courses of Covid pills to Unicef this year

By Michael Erman Pfizer said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell up to 4 million courses of its oral Covid-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to Unicef for use in 95 low-income countries.

The deal accounts for just over 3% of Pfizer's projected production of 120 million Paxlovid courses for this year. The company said the 95 countries covered in the Unicef deal account for around 53% of the world's population. Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the deal with the UN Children's Fund was an important part of the company's strategy to work toward equitable access to the pill for all, "regardless of where they live or their circumstances". The drugmaker did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said low- and lower-middle-income countries would be offered the drug at a not-for-profit price, while upper-middle-income countries would pay more.

Pfizer expects to be able to fulfil some of the Paxlovid orders for these countries in April, and said supply would continue through the year.

Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against Covid-19 after it reduced hospitalisations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than those for Merck & Co's rival antiviral pill molnupiravir in its clinical trial. Paxlovid is a two-drug treatment that pairs a new compound, nirmatrelvir, with the older antiviral ritonavir. Both are pills meant to be taken for five days, beginning shortly after Covid symptoms occur. Pfizer has struck a deal with the UN backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to allow more than 30 generic drugmakers to manufacture cheaper versions of the drug to sell in the 95 countries, but none are expected to be available before early 2023.

Last month, Pfizer said it expected Paxlovid sales of at least $22 billion in 2022. Bourla said actual sales could be much higher by year end, noting that the forecast was based on contracts for only a fraction of the company's total expected production of Paxlovid. Pfizer has struck deals to sell the pills to several countries, including 20 million courses to the US this year. Beyond the Unicef agreement, a Pfizer spokesperson said the company was also in talks with the World Health Organization and the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), an effort by governments and NGOs to procure tests, treatments, and vaccines for lower-income countries.

