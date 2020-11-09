Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine offers 90% protection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pfizer says early analysis shows its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective. The first interim results in large-scale trials show the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate is 90% effective, according to the manufacturers, whose analysis shows a much better performance if the trend continues. The interim analysis looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the more than 43 000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo. It found that fewer than 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine. More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.

The high percentage of those protected makes the findings compelling. Regulators have said they would approve a vaccine that is just 50% effective – protecting half those who get it.

The company says there have been no serious side effects.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” said Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairperson and chief executive.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most, with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

The trial will continue until there have been 164 confirmed cases, so there is potential for the efficacy rate to change, but a finding that 90% of infections were prevented will excite politicians and public health leaders and brings into view a potential end to the pandemic.

The phase 3 trials have involved more than 43 000 people. People from black and minority ethnic backgrounds appear to have been as well protected as everyone else, the company says.