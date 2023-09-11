Pharmacy Month: Western Cape promotes responsible use of antibiotics and antimicrobials

September is Pharmacy Month, and the theme this year includes antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) and reporting of adverse drug reactions (ADRs). AMS comprises actions to promote the responsible use of antibiotics, while the person reporting a suspected adverse drug reaction becomes a source of data on the safety of medicinal products.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness (WCGHW)said it prioritises providing antibiotic and other antimicrobial treatment that results in the best clinical outcomes with minimal side effects for patients and minimal impact on subsequent resistance. Director of Medicine Management for Laboratory and Blood Services Support at the WCGHW, Kim Lowenherz, said there are 1,046 pharmacy personnel (447 pharmacists and 599 pharmacy support personnel) in the province who remain a valuable part of the health system, and their efforts lead to a positive outcome for patients. "A total number of 1.09 million prescriptions were administered by the public health system between the period April 2022 to March 2023, thereby helping many patients to live healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives," Lowenherz said.

The department said its AMS interventions include educating patients and healthcare workers on the responsible use of antibiotics, conducting audits, analysing antibiotic usage data, and providing regular feedback on ADRs. It said a Provincial Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee has been established, which makes recommendations on AMS interventions to the department. The committee also promotes appropriate evidence-based strategies to prevent community- and hospital-based acquired infections (thereby reducing the need for antibiotics), in consultation and collaboration with relevant provincial structures.

Follow these steps to ensure the use of antibiotics appropriately and assist in combating antibiotic resistance: – Do not share medication. – Only use antibiotics when prescribed by your doctor or nurse.

– Take your medicines correctly as prescribed by the doctor or nurse. – Wash your hands regularly. – Speak to your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist if you have any queries or experience any side effects when taking your medicine.

– Keep vaccinations up-to-date. – Do not dispose of medicines in the washbasin, kitchen sink, toilet, or municipal waste bin. – Return all unused medicines to your pharmacy. Your pharmacist knows how to dispose of unwanted medicine safely and legally to protect the environment.