Pneumonia is a serious complication of the coronavirus – this is how Criselda Kananda fought it

Media personality Criselda Kananda is back at home and grateful for life after suffering from Covid-19 Pneumonia.

Most people who get Covid-19 have mild or moderate symptoms like coughing, a fever, and shortness of breath. But some who catch the new coronavirus get severe pneumonia in both lungs, which is what Kananda had.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes inflammation in the tiny air sacs inside your lungs. They may fill up with so much fluid and pus that it’s hard to breathe. You may have severe shortness of breath, a cough, a fever, chest pain, chills or fatigue, according to WebMD.

Unlike regular pneumonia, Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like many “wildfires” throughout the lungs. This may explain why Covid-19 pneumonia lasts longer and causes more harm than typical pneumonia, according to the researchers at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

While other types of pneumonia rapidly infect large regions of the lungs, Covid-19 begins in numerous small areas of the lungs. It then uses the lungs' own immune cells to spread across the lungs over many days or even weeks. This is similar to how multiple wildfires spread through a forest, the research authors explained.

As Covid-19 pneumonia slowly moves through the lungs, it leaves damaged lung tissue in its wake and contributes to the fever, low blood pressure and organ damage common in Covid-19 patients, the team said.

While Kananda is happy to have survived Covid Pneumonia, in a Instagram post, she urged the public to consult medical personnels when feeling sick.

“The symptoms keep changing, present yourself for testing soonest. It is flu season so, a simple flu or cough may just be Covid. I had the usual smoke allergic reaction, minor cough that led to post nasal dripping which I treat every winter because of the fireplace to keep warm.

“What I knew as bronchitis turned out to be Covid pneumonia. This thing is challenging health care and it’s practice as we’ve known it,” she said.

She also confirmed that she is out of danger and has completed the antiviral treatment course in hospital. She is isolated at home, surrounded by love and prayers.

Her plan to full recovery included:

1. Daily cup of uMhlonyane (Artemisia Afra, commonly known as African Wormwood)

2. Super booster boiled mix of lemon, onion, ginger, garlic, turmeric and cinnamon.

3. Steaming religiously with eucalyptus

4. Taking vitamins C, D and zinc.

5. Watching comedy

Her advice to people who just tested Covid positive:

1. Remain calm, don't panic.

2. Continue to minimise further infections.

3. Adhere to Covid protocols (washing hands,wearing a mask and sanitising.) I don't know how this helps, just do it.

4. Pray and believe you will be well again.