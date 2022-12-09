Practical reasons for considering assisted living for senior citizens

Frail care and assisted living are two different ideas that often get confused with each other, according to Gus van der Spek, owner of the retirement community Wytham Estate. Frail care vs assisted living

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Van der Spek, frail care occurs when a senior citizen needs daily support with basic duties and medical attention. However, assisted living places a greater focus on privacy and independence while still knowing that assistance is accessible when needed. He says a lot of independent elderly people may be wary of assisted living because they mistake it for frail care. The main distinction between assisted living facilities and complexes or lifestyle estates is the availability of on-site care. Residents can keep their freedom while taking advantage of all the benefits of living in a well-kept home with other like-minded people.

More on this World Hospice Palliative Care Association theme for 2022 is healing hearts and communities

While this distinction is important, Van der Spek acknowledges that it can be a difficult decision, especially for those who have lived in their home for decades. “Unfortunately, the reality is that as a person ages, they will need more assistance and the time may come when this decision becomes unavoidable,” he said. There is an increasing trend towards ‘age in place’ which is an approach of home-based care. This is aimed at residents with less serious medical needs who want to ensure that any of the health risks associated with ageing are being monitored and treated. Picture supplied Among the reasons you may consider assisted living are:

Story continues below Advertisement

1) There’s no one nearby should something go wrong Many young South Africans and those with children are emigrating while their elderly parents remain behind. According to Van der Spek, this puts pensioners in danger if they experience an unexpected medical emergency. With assisted living, you and your loved ones can relax knowing that if anything goes wrong, a qualified professional will be there to assist right away. 2) Human interaction

Story continues below Advertisement

“One of the unfortunate by-products of ageing is the risk of isolation.” Moving into an assisted living home has the benefit of a built-in neighbourhood of possible friends who share your interests and hobbies. To promote social contact and keep residents active, several developments provide frequent activities and clubs. 3) You find yourself struggling to keep up with home maintenance and general upkeep

Regular maintenance on a free-standing house is time-consuming, expensive, and labour-intensive. Assisted living developments are often in a Life Rights or sectional title system which leaves the obligation, effort, and cost of maintaining the upkeep of the unit on the developer. 4) Make use of on-site amenities that aren’t otherwise available The best developments are those designed around the enjoyment of their residents. The goal is not to give up your independence – but rather, to enhance your quality of life.

5) Security reasons Crime levels in South Africa remain high and the elderly are vulnerable because they may be seen as easy targets. The risk increases for those living in isolated and rural areas. Assisted living developments have extensive crime-prevention measures such as electric fencing, CCTV cameras, and 24/7 access control. 6) Your medical care needs are changing

When you find your medical care needs increase and you are no longer able to manage them on your own. The majority of assisted living facilities provide varying degrees of care, ranging from routine examinations and monitoring to more extensive care. He says: “There is an increasing trend towards ‘age in place’ which is an approach of home-based care. This is aimed at residents with less serious medical needs who still want to ensure that any of the health risks associated with ageing are being monitored and treated.” “My biggest piece of advice for anyone considering the transition to assisted living is to think of it as a preventative move rather than a reactive one. You’re preparing for the future and ensuring that your independence and emotional and physical needs remain a priority, said van der Spek.”