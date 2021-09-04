Princess Charlene discharged from hospital; will she be returning to Monaco sooner than later?

A day after being rushed to hospital, Princess Charlene of Monaco is back at the KwaZulu-Natal lodge where she has been residing during her stay in South Africa, Hello magazine has reported. The princess was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital on the KZN north coast on Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Palais Princier said: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection. "Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying." Charlene’s hospital emergency comes a few weeks after her husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella flew out to South Africa while she continued to recover from an infection and surgery.

In his first interview since visiting his wife in SA, Prince Albert told People magazine that "she's ready to come home." The princess has previously said during an interview with Radio 702 that she is hoping to travel back to Monaco in October. Albert told the publication that "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month.