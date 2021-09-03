Princess Charlene rushed to KZN hospital, said to be in stable condition

Just weeks after her family arrived in South Africa, Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital on the KZN north coast on Wednesday night, according to reports. The 43-year-old is said to have collapsed due to complications from a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May, Britain’s Express reported.

However, she was reported to be in a stable condition in hospital. The Royal Palace of Monaco said in a statement: "The Princess is currently recovering in South Africa, where her medical team has advised her not to travel until all necessary procedures have been completed. "Charlene was meant to have another operation on September 3 before she suddenly collapsed."

Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, jetted into the country in late August while she continued to recover from an infection and surgery. The royal has been in South Africa since early May. At the time, the Royal Palace of Monaco released a statement that said: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel.”

Using the time constructively, the royal get stuck into her rhino conservation work in KwaZulu-Natal and established her foundation in South Africa. “Initially, I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection, and quite a serious one,” she explained. “So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having.” The princess said she couldn’t fly above 3 000m, otherwise she’ll have a problem with her ears.