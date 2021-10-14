Princess Charlene undergoes final surgery, set to return to Monaco 'imminently'

Princess Charlene of Monaco is on the mend after undergoing the final surgery to treat an ear, nose and throat infection picked up while on a visit to South Africa. The royal has been in the country since May and was unable to fly back to Monaco after her doctors advised her it was not safe to do so due to the ENT infection.

Palace sources have confirmed the operation was a success, which could see the 43-year-old returning to the principality sooner than initially thought. The operation in South Africa on Friday was performed under general anaesthetic, and "is the last she had to undergo following her ENT infection,“ a palace source told AFP. “She will be under observation for 48 hours.”

A week before her surgery, she appeared to be in good spirits after posting a smiling picture of herself with the caption: “God Bless.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene)

While speaking on the Podcast Royal show, Britain’s Express reported royal commentator Rachel Burchfield as saying the latest update from the palace was “good news.” "Good news, we haven't really had good news coming out of Monaco in a while, but it looks like Princess Charlene of Monaco's return home might be sooner than we think,“ said Burchfield. "The royal went in last Friday for what is being dubbed her 'final procedure' and she is expected to return to Monaco imminently.

"I'm really happy to see her finally headed home, we've been talking about this for months,“ added Burchfield. The Zimbabwean-born former Olympic swimmer was rushed to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in September after collapsing at the lodge she had been staying at due to complications linked to her infection. Princess Charlene’s hospital emergency came a few weeks after her husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella flew out to South Africa while she continued to recover.