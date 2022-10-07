Proactive prevention in healthcare is one way to mitigate risk factors exacerbated by Covid-19, says NGO

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in South Africa, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA). In South Africa, the disease affects between 22.8 and 27 per 100 000 women.

This is above the global average of 15.8. Poor reproductive health indicators, such as poor hygiene, early sexual activity and HPV, are all risk factors for cervical cancer. According to a recent UK study, the Covid-19 epidemic increased women's risk of developing cervical cancer. The cohort study compared diagnosis rates before and after the pandemic started using information gathered from both nations. The authors predict a significant increase in cervical cancer cases over the next three years. Covid will result in 919 additional cases of cervical cancer in England alone. To mitigate this risk, the study recommends that countries increase healthcare capacity.

As part of Rhiza Babuyile's efforts to dispel myths about Cervical cancer, the Non-Government Organisation educates the public about the importance of regular check-ups for women. Rhiza Babuyile Clinic in Diepsloot. Photo: Scoop Katlego Assis, Special projects manager at RB NGO, debunks myths and proactive preventative measures. Myth-Pap smears are just for those who have just given birth.

“It should be part of every woman’s general health check-up regime,” says Assis. Even women who are considered healthy are not exempt from the risk of developing cervical cancer. Myth-Cancer only affects white people or non-black people Cervical cancer is a risk that affects all females. It occurs most often in women over age 30. In accordance with national health guidelines as a strategy for women's prevention, all female learners from Grades 4 and 5 must get the HPV vaccine mainly because this is the key factor in cervical cancer.

Private school learners who fall outside the scope of the policy can access the vaccine at a cost of R1500.00. “The most effective way to prevent cervical cancer is vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) and regular age-appropriate screening.” Myth-Covid-19 has put women at higher risk of developing cervical cancer

Truth - There is no denying the pandemic's effect on primary healthcare. In order to provide reproductive healthcare — including prevention measures against cervical cancer — to the thousands of women who were unable to access resources during the Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa needs to catch up. Rhiza Babuyile, a community development NGO, is urging society and government to collaborate to make up for the backlog in patients accessing life-saving primary reproductive health care. Cervical cancer in South Africa