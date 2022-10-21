Pros and cons of alternative menstrual products

Over half of the world menstruates. However, conversations about the environmental impact of female hygiene products remain a taboo subject. As more people become conscious of the impact their decisions can have on the environment, many have begun to re-evaluate their choices when it comes to period products, looking for alternatives that are reusable or sustainable rather than disposable.

Dr Shehla Jamal, President of the Society of Menstrual Disorders & Hygiene (SMDHM) and Assistant Professor at Sharda University, states that in India alone, more than half of India’s women and girls use disposable napkins, translating to 44.9 billion pads per year thrown away. Menstrual hygiene is a largely overlooked issue. In low-income nations, millions of girls and women who are menstruating struggle to find enough blood-absorbing materials, clean water for washing, and private restrooms. The availability of hygienic materials and solid waste management of disposables has prompted an effort that has gone into the production of low-cost sanitary products, reusable materials, and biodegradables. Picture by Monika Kozub/unsplash The availability of hygienic materials and solid waste management of disposables has prompted an effort that has gone into the production of low-cost sanitary products, reusable materials, and biodegradables, although poor sanitation and finances are still the driving factors in menstrual management.

You might have already heard about reusable period products like cups and discs, but what about absorbing your flow with a sponge and a soft tampon? Women’s warehouse shares period products that are different from what you would normally use, a sponge and a soft tampon. Now you may be wondering how different the soft tampon and sponge are from a regular tampon and menstrual cup. Similar to tampons, menstrual sponges absorb menstrual blood, expanding to keep the blood inside. However, they do not have an applicator for easy insertion or easy removal.

Unlike tampons, they can be washed and reused after removal. Some of its critically acclaimed features include: 100% biodegradable and simple to dispose of at the end of the life cycle.

These sponges are a natural resource that has been harvested ethically.

They decompose naturally and won't contaminate landfills or the water supply.

Hygienic and simple to dry, clean, and maintain.

Free of harsh pesticides, synthetic fibres, bleach, and chlorine However, according to the Food Drug Administration (FDA) sponges are not recommended.

Based on research from 1982 that examined vaginal bacterial floral during the menstrual cycle, menstrual sponges were found to contain the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, a significant cause of toxic shock syndrome (TSS). Although rare, TSS is a potentially fatal complication of certain bacterial infections. Soft tampons also do not have a withdrawal cord, which makes insertion very difficult. Not reusable, removal can cause irritation and pain, and you can also get toxic shock syndrome.