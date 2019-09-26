London - Men who struggle to become fathers are up to 64 percent more likely to get prostate cancer, a major study has found.
Research on nearly 1.2 million men showed those who underwent fertility treatment had a "remarkably high" chance of developing the cancer compared with those who had children naturally.
Scientists said men who require fertility treatment should be carefully monitored for the disease in later years. They stressed this was particularly the case for those who take part in ICSI – a form of IVF in which sperm is injected directly into an egg.
Experts said infertility was a "canary in a coal mine" that could give an early warning of other problems. They believe the genetic faults that cause it are also likely to be behind developing cancer.
Researchers tracked 1.18 million Swedish fathers whose children were born from 1994 to 2014.