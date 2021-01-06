Rachel Kolisi on her family's Covid-19 battle

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in South Africa and more people are sharing when they are infected in the hope to raise awareness. Rachel Kolisi, entrepreneur and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, shared how she had to self-isolate after being infected with Covid-19. “I finished 14 days in isolation (10 is the recommended period), but I didn’t feel ready to be out yet, so did a few more days. My taste and smell are slowly returning but definitely not there yet. My throat is sore, I still sound like I have sinus and I still run out of breath really quickly, but the pain in my chest started easing up on day 10.” Just as she finished her isolation, she said in an Instagram post the couple’s youngest daughter Keziah, 3, and Siya's sister, Liphelo, 13, have tested positive for Covid-19. Rachel said Keziah wasn’t showing any symptoms while Liphelo was battling “full-on adult symptoms”.

“We tested the whole family to make sure everyone was healthy and safe. Liphelo and Keziah tested positive. The virus - I don’t know what strain of it - but Covid is definitely affecting kids too. Liphelo has had full on adult symptoms and it’s been rough. Keziah, praise the Lord, didn’t seem to have any symptoms at all and is her usual happy self. The advice we have received is that kids under 13 years can’t transfer the virus.”

Her comment section was filled with well wishes and questions around kids and Covid-19.

However, Rachel shared a disclaimer on her status: “Just a reminder I’m not a Covid expert. I’m simply sharing my experience to keep awareness out there. I’m going to set up more live chats with medical professionals and their experiences with Covid and will keep you posted on these in my stories.”