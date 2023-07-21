Rapid screening becomes ever more important in South Africa due to the rising prevalence of HIV among MSM

Men who have sex with men (MSM) are disproportionately affected by HIV worldwide, finds a study titled "Examining Preferences for Key Attributes for Long-Acting HIV Prevention Methods Among South African Youth" that was published in the RTI International journal. The alarming estimate of 26.9% HIV prevalence among MSM in South Africa highlights the significance of preventative initiatives for this community.

Unfortunately, MSM are prevented from using HIV preventive techniques by ongoing discrimination and stigma. Despite the effectiveness of current HIV preventive strategies like oral PrEP, low adherence - especially among MSM - remains a major obstacle to the success of HIV prevention in Africa. HIV preventive strategies with long half-lives may ease adherence issues. It is possible to contribute to the protection of this vulnerable population by incorporating MSM into the early stages of the design and testing of long-acting treatments.

According to UNAIDS, PrEP is now available to persons at high risk of infection, such as sex workers, and South Africa was the first nation in sub-Saharan Africa to officially authorise it. In spite of the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation has continued to concentrate on expanding access to PrEP by implementing initiatives like mobile PrEP clinics. Despite the pandemic's difficulties, the nation has continued to concentrate on expanding PrEP access in recent years by implementing initiatives like mobile PrEP clinics. Policies and public health initiatives in South Africa have changed to better meet the requirements of MSM, states BioMed Central.

Targeting important populations at high risk of HIV, such as MSM, is encouraged by the National Strategic Plan on HIV, STIs, and TB (2012-2016). Although targeted efforts are starting to bear fruit - more MSM are getting tested for HIV and more MSM are reporting using condoms and suitable lubricant correctly and consistently - HIV prevalence among MSM is still high. The South African government has further committed to MSM programming in the upcoming years with the South African National LGBTI HIV and Human Rights Plan, which is led by the South African National AIDS Council. Since 2004, ICAP has collaborated with the South African Department of Health to offer technical support and implementation assistance for HIV services, training, education, and research.

The urgent need for quick testing to address the continuously high HIV incidence among men who have sex with men (MSM) has been brought to light by a recent, in-depth study that was published in The Lancet HIV. The study, which examined 152 separate studies from 31 African nations over a period of almost two decades, finds a troubling discrepancy between increased HIV testing rates and the disturbingly high HIV incidence rates among MSM. The results once more call into doubt the value of quick disease diagnostic. The results of the study show a considerable improvement in HIV testing and current antiretroviral therapy (ART) use among MSM in Africa. Although there have been breakthroughs, viral suppression rates are still poor and the prevalence of HIV among MSM is still too high.

To successfully address the ongoing vulnerabilities faced by MSM and ultimately achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and reduce HIV incidence, immediate action is needed to expand community-led preventive initiatives and personalised interventions. In order to tackle the HIV epidemic among MSM in South Africa, Hans Croukamp, the Chief Operating Officer of bioLytical, a major provider of quick diagnostic tests, emphasises the significance of rapid testing. Croukamp notes in an official press release: "The findings of this study underscore the urgent need for enhanced testing strategies, particularly rapid testing, to detect HIV infections early and facilitate timely interventions.” The World Health Organization’s research shows that rapid testing makes it possible to identify a variety of medical ailments early, such as genetic disorders, chronic illnesses, and infectious diseases.

Early diagnosis of these illnesses allows medical personnel to start treatments and interventions quickly, possibly halting disease progression and enhancing patient prognosis. Healthcare professionals can make prompt and well-informed decisions concerning patient management thanks to the immediate information provided by rapid test findings. This is crucial in urgent situations where prompt diagnosis is essential, including in emergency rooms or during infectious illness outbreaks. Rapid testing speeds up the decision-making process, ensuring that patients get the care they need as soon as possible and greatly enhancing the patient experience by limiting wait times and the need for multiple sessions.

Patients can receive a diagnosis and treatment plan in a single visit thanks to quicker results, which reduces the stress and inconvenience brought on by lengthy waiting times. This improves patient satisfaction, streamlines the healthcare process, and encourages greater patient involvement in their own care. Rapid testing, according to Croukamp, is essential for public health activities, especially for the early detection and containment of infectious diseases. Healthcare systems can employ targeted interventions, such as contact tracing and quarantine procedures, to stop the disease from spreading within communities by swiftly identifying people with contagious diseases. In the aforementioned press release, bioLytical declares its dedication to halting the HIV epidemic by using their cutting-edge and trustworthy INSTI-HIV-1/HIV-2 Rapid Tests. When someone is diagnosed with HIV, the INSTI-test enables prompt linkage to care and support by delivering extremely accurate findings in as little as one minute. It is the perfect choice for use in a variety of contexts, including clinics, community centres, and outreach programmes, thanks to its portable form and user-friendly features.