Real talk: Siya Kolisi’s armpit BO admission cracks fans up

Body odour, it’s something most of us are aware of but never really talk about. But there’s no denying that when the heats turns up, our armpits are the first to suffer. Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, while promoting Dove’s men care range, made the admission in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“I struggle with my armpits after a game because ayanuka 😂😂 so thanks Dove Men+Care for your lekker deo that gives me 48hours of smelling good,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear)

The post resulted in a slew of responses with many thanking the rugby player for his frank honesty. Comedian Donovan Goliath commended “the honesty in this” with smiley face emojis, while author Khaya Dlanga told the sportsman he was “keeping it real”. But it was Kolisi’s wife Rachel’s response that brought the laughs when she wrote: “Wow. It’s a lot, babes.”

Unwittingly, his post started a conversation on armpit odour and how to get rid of it. According to Healthline, treatment for smelly armpits depends on the severity and underlying causes of the body odour. The smell can be caused by poor hygiene or not using the right products. Using an over-the-counter antiperspirant or deodorant after your shower can help remedy it.

So, what’s the difference between the two? Antiperspirants Antiperspirants help to reduce the amount of sweat produced by temporarily blocking the pores that release sweat. The less sweat that comes to the surface of your skin, the less odour that results, Healthline says.

Deodorant This stop sweat from smelling - but don’t stop sweat itself. For natural remedies, Times Of India suggests the following: