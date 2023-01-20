Reasons why you should do a digital detox in 2023

A digital detox is a period of abstinence from using technology, including social media, cellphones, TVs, computers, and tablets. It’s common to think of “detoxing” from digital gadgets as a method to concentrate on in-person social interactions without interruptions. People can release the tension brought on by continual connectivity by temporarily giving up their digital gadgets.

Take into account some of the possible advantages and techniques of performing a digital detox before deciding if it is appropriate for you. Being online and fully involved in the digital world is merely a part of daily life for many individuals. The typical South African will spend 10 hours and six minutes online every single day, whether this is for work or just general surfing, listening to music, watching, reading, or engaging with social media, according to data from the University of the Witwatersrand. There are a variety of reasons you might wish to temporarily put down your phone and other electronic gadgets.

Without the distractions that your phone and other electronics cause, you might want to enjoy some alone time. In other situations, you can feel that your excessive technology use is making your life too stressful. Picture by Canva Studio/Pexels You could even have occasional feelings of technology addiction. Although the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM 5) - the authoritative manual used by healthcare professionals around the world to diagnose mental disorders - does not formally recognise technology addiction as a disorder, many experts contend that excessive use of tech and devices constitutes a very real behavioural addiction that can cause physical, psychological, and social issues.

Technology may be anxiety-inducing While many individuals believe they couldn’t live without their technological gadgets, studies and surveys have shown that technology use may also increase stress. A fifth of South African individuals (about 18%) reported using technology as a significant cause of stress in their lives in the South African Stress and Health (SASH) research.

The majority of this tech stress is, for many people, caused by the incessant urge to check emails, messages, and social media as well as the ever-present digital connection. Researchers in Sweden discovered in one study that young individuals who use technology heavily have trouble sleeping, exhibit depressed symptoms, and experience higher levels of stress. Digital devices may interfere with sleep

There is evidence that excessive gadget usage, especially right before bed, can affect the length and quality of sleep. According to one study, children who use digital gadgets before bedtime sleep much less and significantly worse. The study also discovered a link between higher body mass index and midnight gadget use. Researchers from the National Centre for Biotechnology and Information have discovered that using electronic social media while in bed has a negative impact on mood and sleep.

According to the survey, 15% of participants spent an hour or more on social media while in bed, checking it on their phones 70% of the time. The findings showed that accessing social media before going to sleep increases the risk of anxiety, insomnia, and less time spent sleeping. Heavy gadget usage may be associated with mental health issues

Heavy daily technology usage was linked to a higher risk of mental health issues among teenagers, according to a study published in the journal Child Development. Spending more time on digital devices was associated with decreased self-control, greater conduct disorder and ADHD symptoms, and increased ADHD symptoms. Work-life balance is impacted by constant connectivity

It might be challenging to draw boundaries between your personal and professional lives since you feel linked all the time. It might be challenging to resist the urge to check your email, reply to a work colleague’s text, or log into your social media accounts even while you are at home or on vacation. Researchers discovered that a person’s work-life balance was influenced by their usage of technology in a study that was published in the journal Applied Research in Quality of Life.

According to the study, the usage of internet and mobile technologies had an impact on emotions of overwork, workplace stress, and overall job satisfaction. You might be able to achieve a healthier, less stressful work-life balance by engaging in a digital detox. Being satisfied is challenging given social comparison

If you regularly use social media, it’s likely that you compare your own life to that of your friends, family, complete strangers, and celebrities. Based on the brief, carefully managed view you get on other people’s Instagram or Facebook postings, you can start to believe that everyone else is living a fuller, richer, or more adventurous life. As the phrase goes, comparing may actually steal your joy. A excellent strategy to concentrate on what matters in your own life without comparing yourself to others is to withdraw from your social ties. Tips for a digital detox

Some individuals find it quite simple to give up their electronics. Others will find it far more challenging and occasionally even anxiety-inducing. You may take the following steps to make sure your digital detox is more successful: Inform your loved ones that you are doing a digital detox and ask for their assistance and support.

Find strategies to divert yourself and have backup plans available. Uninstall social media applications from your phone to avoid temptation and quick access. When you are tempted to use your gadget, try getting out of the home and going somewhere else, such as for dinner with friends or for a stroll.