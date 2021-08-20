Registration opens for all adults: The dos and don'ts before and after Covid-19 vaccination

Briefing the media about the Covid-19 pandemic earlier today, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said more than 184 000 people had been registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

As vaccinations opened for all adults in South Africa on Friday, health experts have strongly advised against intensive physical activity before and after receiving a vaccine dose.

Speaking at the same briefing, Dr Daniel Israel, a general practitioner in Johannesburg, said having a vaccine could give you a day or two of a slightly achy body, headaches or a sore throat. He said to take it easy on the day of the vaccine and and to go only when you were healthy.

“If you don’t have symptoms, you don't think you have Covid-19 and you end up vaccinating, you will be fine,” Israel said.

“However, if you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 in the last few days, you should delay getting your vaccine, and once you have been vaccinated, you should use paracetamol to treat your side effects. If they persist for longer, you should contact your doctor.”