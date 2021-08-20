Registration opens for all adults: The dos and don'ts before and after Covid-19 vaccination
As vaccinations opened for all adults in South Africa on Friday, health experts have strongly advised against intensive physical activity before and after receiving a vaccine dose.
Briefing the media about the Covid-19 pandemic earlier today, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said more than 184 000 people had been registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.
Speaking at the same briefing, Dr Daniel Israel, a general practitioner in Johannesburg, said having a vaccine could give you a day or two of a slightly achy body, headaches or a sore throat. He said to take it easy on the day of the vaccine and and to go only when you were healthy.
“If you don’t have symptoms, you don't think you have Covid-19 and you end up vaccinating, you will be fine,” Israel said.
“However, if you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 in the last few days, you should delay getting your vaccine, and once you have been vaccinated, you should use paracetamol to treat your side effects. If they persist for longer, you should contact your doctor.”
Regardless of which vaccine you get, you won’t reach full protection until two weeks after your second or final dose. That’s about how long it takes your immune system to mount an antibody response to the vaccine.
To help you prepare for your Covid-19 jab, here are some dos and don’ts before and after receiving your vaccine:
DOs
- Check with your doctor beforehand about health conditions and medications.If you have health issues or take prescription medications, ask your doctor if it's safe for you to get the vaccine.
- Drink a lot of water: Staying hydrated is extremely important both before and after your vaccination. Being properly hydrated will prevent you from feeling sick and may help to shorten the duration and intensity of any side effects.
- Eat a well-balanced diet: To avoid serious side effects, a well-balanced diet is essential. Super foods, such as green vegetables, turmeric and garlic, that are high in nutrients and boost immunity, should be included in your diet. Seasonal fruits rich in Vitamin C can also aid in fighting the vaccine side effects.
- Get at least seven to eight hours of sleep: It is recommended that recently vaccinated people sleep for at least seven to eight hours as sleep deprivation can result in suppressed immunity since the body rebuilds its defence mechanisms during sleep.
- Continuing with Covid-19-appropriate behaviour post-vaccination: wearing masks, regularly washing, or sanitising your hands, maintaining physical distance and avoid crowded places.
- Apply a clean, cool and wet cloth (or some ice) over the arm after the vaccination to reduce the pain. One can also do mild exercise or use the arm for light activities to further lessen the pain and discomfort.
DON'Ts
- Avoid alcohol and tobacco: it is advisable to avoid tobacco or alcohol consumption as it may aggravate and worsen vaccine side effects, making the experience more stressful and unpleasant.
- Alcohol also affects the body’s immune system negatively and there is a chance that the immune response to the vaccine may not be as effective if there is excessive alcohol in the system. The same goes for tobacco consumption.
- Avoid strenuous physical activity for at least two to three days post vaccination: As your body needs time to recover from the side effects of the vaccine, avoid putting it under stress.
- Do not delay consulting a doctor if any severe side effects or the symptoms do not subside.