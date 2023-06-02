Remembering Eusebius McKaiser and understanding epilepsy

Renowned South African media personality, political analyst and author, Eusebius McKaiser has tragically passed away at the age of 45 after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. According to his manager, Jackie Strydom, McKaiser was going about his day without any indication of illness, as reported by TimesLive.

As one of South Africa's most celebrated broadcasters, McKaiser was known for his insightful commentary on current affairs and social justice issues, as well as his engaging radio and television shows. His passing has left a significant gap in the South African media landscape, and he will be sorely missed by many. In light of McKaiser's passing, it is important to raise awareness about epilepsy and the impact it can have on individuals and their loved ones.

Understanding epilepsy Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by abnormal jerky or trembling movements in the body due to abnormal neuronal activity and can result in damage to the brain or other parts of the body. Even a single seizure can cause changes in neural development and can lead to behavioural and cognitive changes.

There is still a lack of knowledge about epilepsy's exact causes and why it is so difficult to treat. According to the National Library of Medicine, epilepsy is an incapacitating neurological disorder, but its exact causes remain unknown, consequently, the explanation for much of its treatment remains unclear. The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners have recognised epilepsy as a major public health concern. According to the WHO, around 50 million people worldwide are affected by epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally.

Epileptic seizures are a neurological disorder characterised by sudden, abnormal surges of electrical activity in the brain. They can cause a variety of symptoms, depending on their type. There are three subgroups within the pathology of the disease.

It's important to note that if someone experiences a seizure, they should seek medical attention immediately. Additionally, there are many support groups and resources available for individuals and families affected by epilepsy. Signs and symptoms Symptoms of seizures can include convulsions, loss of consciousness, confusion, and sensory disturbances. Some individuals may experience warning signs before a seizure, such as a feeling of déjà vu or an unusual sensation in the body.

It is important to note that not all seizures are convulsive, and some may involve brief lapses in awareness or subtle movements. Treatment and management Treatment for epilepsy typically involves medication to control seizures, although surgery or other therapies may be recommended in some cases.

Individuals with epilepsy need to work closely with their healthcare providers to develop a treatment plan that meets their specific needs and goals. Living with epilepsy can be challenging, both for individuals with the condition and their loved ones. It is important to seek support from family, friends, and healthcare professionals, and to educate oneself about the condition and its management. With the right treatment and support, individuals with epilepsy can lead fulfilling lives and achieve their goals. In memory of McKaiser and in support of those living with epilepsy, let us continue to raise awareness about this condition and work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive society for all.