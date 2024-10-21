Restoring sight, restoring lives: Lenmed eThekwini Hospital’s free cataract surgeries offer new hope

As part of World Sight Week 2024, the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban has given the gift of sight to 11 elderly patients who were in dire need of cataract surgery. The initiative, spearheaded by specialist ophthalmologist Dr Kavitha Naidu, provided life-changing surgeries to patients who otherwise could not afford them.

Cataracts, the leading cause of blindness worldwide, are a common condition affecting older adults. In South Africa, around 250,000 people are blind due to untreated cataracts, despite the condition being completely treatable. The situation is exacerbated by long waiting periods in public hospitals, where patients sometimes wait over a year for surgery.

Dr Naidu explained the significance of this initiative: “We provide free cataract surgery to indigent patients—those without medical aid, who come from the state sector and cannot afford private care. There’s a huge cataract backlog in our country, and by performing these surgeries, we can give a person back their sight.” The patients operated on during this initiative ranged from 70 to 96 years old, with many having endured years of deteriorating vision. Noteworthy, Dr Naidu’s Birthday falls within World Sight week making the occasion all the more special, allowing her to do what she does best and for a great cause.

“I was so surprised to see a 96-year-old with bilateral dense cataracts who had not been addressed yet,” said Dr Naidu. “Our goal is to help clear the backlog and improve the quality of life for these elderly patients, allowing them to enjoy their sight, see their grandchildren, and regain independence.” Among the recipients of the free surgeries was 70-year-old Jean Botha.

“This surgery is life-changing,” she said, expressing relief after having cataracts removed from her left eye. “I’m looking forward to the simple pleasures of going to the shop on my own or sewing. Having cataracts hampers your everyday life, and I am so grateful for initiatives like this.” Another patient, Dorothy Ogle (71), shared her excitement: “This is such a blessing. I have been waiting for such a long time for this. I’m looking forward to being able to see properly and do things around my house.”

For many, the wait for surgery in the public sector is long and arduous. The cost of cataract surgery in the private sector can range from R23,000 upwards, which is out of reach for many elderly individuals who do not have medical aid. Initiatives like Lenmed’s outreach program are crucial in addressing this gap. Dr Naidu emphasized the importance of such work: “We’ve been doing this initiative every year since I started here, and in some cases, we’ve even done retinal surgeries for free. Outreach and giving back to the community is very important to us—it feels like we are doing God’s work.

The impact of untreated cataracts is not just physical but also social and psychological. Vision loss due to cataracts can lead to decreased independence, isolation, and diminished quality of life. However, the surgery itself is highly effective. It involves the removal of the clouded lens and replacing it with a clear artificial lens. The procedure is quick, yet its effects are profound. Cataracts affect nearly half the population by the age of 65, and by 70, almost everyone has some degree of cataract formation. Despite this, millions worldwide continue to suffer from visual impairment due to a lack of access to surgery Dr Naidu and her team at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital are playing a key role in changing that for South Africa’s elderly.

Niresh Bechan, the CEO of Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre echoed Dr Naidu’s words. “Initiatives such as these speak to the heart of Lenmed’s Vision of building healthier and prosperous communities. The staff at Lenmed are committed to showing compassion, equity, and giving back to the communities we serve, Dr Naidu and her staff are a sterling example of that belief.

“Cataracts are a leading cause of blindness, yet the solution is simple and accessible with the right resources. Unfortunately, many elderly individuals, especially those without medical aid, endure long waits for surgery, sometimes living with impaired vision for years,” Bechan said. “This initiative is about more than just restoring sight; it’s about restoring quality of life. When an elderly person regains their ability to see, they regain their independence, their dignity, and their connection to the world around them. We’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of these surgeries. It’s not just medical care—it’s life-changing”. As World Sight Week highlights the global importance of eye health, initiatives like this are a reminder of how powerful simple medical interventions can be. For the patients at Lenmed, this surgery has given them a fresh perspective on life.