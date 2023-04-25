Richard Lewis reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor has reflected on the “rocky time” he’s had over the past three-and-a-half years, which included four-consecutive surgeries on his back, shoulder and hip, and being told he had the progressive condition two years ago after seeking help when he “started walking a little stiffly” and “shuffling” his feet. He said in a video shared to Twitter: “Here's really what happened. Three-and-a-half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said: ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits.’ And I felt great about that and then, out of the blue, the s*** hit the fan.

“I had four surgeries, back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn't believe it. It was bad luck, but that's life… I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago. “I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all. “I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at.

“I’m finished with stand-up, I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool.” The 75-year-old star explained he was sharing an update with fans because people had questioned if he was touring after not hearing from him for a while. He said: “Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show.