Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause various types of cancer in both men and women. HPV is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity, and most people who contract the virus do not experience any symptoms. However, in some cases, HPV can lead to the development of genital warts and cancer.

Recent global trends have shown an increase in HPV-related cancers, particularly in low- and middle-income countries like South Africa. This is due in part to a lack of access to the HPV vaccination and screening programs, which can help prevent and detect HPV-related cancers at an early stage. It is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide are infected with the virus every year. According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), HPV causes approximately 5% of cancers worldwide, which is a significant number.

Furthermore, HPV is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer in women globally. Picture by Mat Napo /Unsplash There are various types of HPV viruses and some of them can cause genital warts, cervical, anal, penile, vaginal and throat cancers. Approximately, 80% of people by the age of fifty will have contracted at least one type of HPV. With June being Youth and Men's Health Month, Dischem Pharmacies has taken the initiative to shed light on the HPV virus and why getting vaccinated is so important, especially for pre-teens and young men.

South Africa has implemented a national HPV vaccination program for girls aged 9-12 years old. The vaccine is also available to women up to the age of 26 through the country's public health system. Additionally, the government has increased efforts to promote cervical cancer screening and awareness campaigns to encourage early detection and treatment. Lizeth Kruger, Clinic Executive: Dis-Chem, said HPV was an extremely common STI, mostly found in 15 – 59-year-old men and women, and while the virus itself was not life-threatening it could develop into other health issues, most commonly genital warts in men, and sometimes even penile and anal cancer.

“It is recommended for men to get vaccinated as early as 11 or 12 years old, or before they start becoming sexually active as once you become sexually active, chances are you will be exposed to the virus.” Lizeth Kruger, clinic executive, Dis-Chem. Picture supplied “Not to be confused with HIV or HSV (genital herpes), the HPV virus is transmitted via genital contact, and there is a risk of the spread even while wearing condoms. “We have noticed dwindling demand for the HPV vaccine amongst males within South Africa and we realised that this is probably due to little discussion about the virus, and how it affects both men and women.

“That’s why we wanted to use the platform of June being Men’s Health month, to shed light on the disease and why getting vaccinated is so important,” said Kruger. Men who contract HPV may develop genital warts which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. In rare cases, HPV can also lead to the development of cancers in the throat, anus, or penis. Even though there are lower incidences of HPV-related cancers in men than in women, it is still important to raise awareness of the virus and its potential health implications.

This is because men can still transmit HPV to their sexual partners, putting them at risk of developing HPV-related cancers. Additionally, men who engage in sexual activity with other men are at a higher risk of developing HPV-related cancers, particularly anal cancer, noted Kruger. Raising awareness of HPV and its potential health implications in men is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it can help to reduce the stigma and shame associated with sexually transmitted infections, encouraging men to seek testing and treatment if necessary.