Say what? Personal trainer drinks sperm smoothies to fight off coronavirus

A vegan blogger claims she has been drinking sperm smoothies to fight off the Covid-19 virus.

Personal trainer Tracy Kiss from Buckinghamshire in England, is taking a shot of her boyfriend’s semen in a smoothie every day in the hope it will boost her immune system and fight off Covid-19.

Although there is no medical evidence that proves eating of sperm can prevent illness, especially coronavirus, Kiss believes it has helped her.





She says since she started drinking the concoction smoothie three years ago, she hasn't had a cold or the flu.





Speaking to The Mirror , Kiss says, "I found a free and vegan-friendly alternative method to boost the body's immune system."









Explaining why, she said, "You don't always know what is in pharmaceutical medicine – it is much better for the body to drink something that doesn't contain chemicals.





"It isn't much different to a mother breastfeeding her newborn to give them the nutrients they need.





"It is best to consume semen as close to production as possible to get the most nutrients and benefits.





"But I often store it in the freezer in an ice cube tray as my partner, who does not wish to be named, and I are in a long distance relationship.





"The quantity depends on how hydrated my boyfriend is on the day.





"I sometimes have a shot or disguise the taste in a smoothie with fresh berries and bananas.





"I am strictly looking at this from a health perspective."





She added that drinking her smoothie mix was not any different to drinking honey and lemon water when you had a sore throat.





"It is just another natural remedy but completely free – you don't have to have a partner, you could just ask a male friend who is healthy.





"Most people think I am joking because it seems too good to be true that I am being so open about a 'taboo' subject but I am not,’’says Kiss.





However, it’s important to know that scientists are working around the clock to combat the impact of the Covid-19. The only known “cure’’ is prevention and practising personal hygiene.





The Department of Health is also recommending that South Africans maintain physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as laid out in the various phases of managing this pandemic.



