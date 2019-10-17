London - Scientists have found a protein that could help more people live beyond the age of 100.
The brains of centenarians have higher levels of the ‘REST’ protein, which appears to keep the brain functioning normally, a study found.
Researchers looked at the brains of 227 people who had died without memory problems between the ages of 60 and 100, focusing on the genes which can cause an overactive brain.
The study found those who died at 80 or younger appeared to have had very busy brains, with greater activity in the genes which cause this. Such a busy brain can hinder normal functions like regulating blood pressure and blood sugar, which could contribute to people dying younger.