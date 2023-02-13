See your GP, not a Kardashian as Kourtney launches vaginal gummies

We are well into the era of body positivity, with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating their vaginas. Kourtney Kardashian just launched a new product in her Lemme line of vitamins and supplements: a "vaginal health gummy" called Lemme Purr.

Story continues below Advertisement

The reality personality claims that the goal of the supplement is to “target vaginal health and pH levels that encourage freshness and taste.” Experts, on the other hand, aren’t convinced, calling it yet “another vaginal scam”. Discussing women’s health and hormonal changes such as menopause or menstruation is only now becoming less of a taboo topic. How often are you exposed to open discussions about physical conditions affecting the vaginal health? A 2014 study by The Eve Appeal, the UK's Gynaecological Cancer Research Charity, found that 65% of women are uncomfortable using the words vagina or vulva, and 45% never talk to anyone about their vaginal health — let alone their doctors.

One in 4 men suffers from erectile dysfunction. And because there’s a prevalence of it, there are countless drugs and devices to help men. This is not to say women don’t experience vaginal health issues. As a result, 40% of women experience sexual dysfunction, but the availability of free information and treatment related to vaginal health is not as free as it should be without feeling ashamed. This speaks to the fact that there is an urgent need to change this narrative. Your sexual function, as well as your physical, mental, and emotional wellness, depend greatly on the condition of your vagina.

Story continues below Advertisement

Based on a study by the National Health and Social Life Survey, 43% of 1 749 women reported having a sexual dysfunction. While the prevalence and risk factors for male sexual dysfunction, particularly erectile dysfunction, have been extensively investigated over the past 10 years, there is little information on this topic for women. Dietary supplement recommendations can be found everywhere, people believe that taking vitamins can improve health or make up for a diet that’s low in nutrients. But, it’s extremely important to know which can benefit your health and which may be harmful.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although controversial, South African cosmetic company My Beauty Luv has also launched a new vaginal product. In a statement released earlier, “In the spirit of self-love, during the month of love, why not practice some self-love by trying out this one-of-a-kind product Vajayay®friendly and free from additives and preservatives a must-have for those who suffer from frequent infections, candida flare-ups, inflammation, itchiness, unwanted discharge and embarrassing smells.” Citing it can also be used during drug-based antibiotic treatment, when travelling to countries with humid and hot weather, and when using contraceptives Social media users weighed in on the latest marketing stunt, some referring to it as a promotion of patriarchy and female insecurities.

How often are you exposed to open discussions about physical conditions affecting the vaginal health? Picture instagram @cazminx said: You lafemale insecurities make it harder and harder every day to defend yourself. Imagine if you used all that power you have to support women instead of contributing to the machine that keeps us down. Nobody needs this product unless you want expensive pee. Stop this ridiculousness. @phoebenoble__ “These are not necessary!!!!! Not everything about women’s bodies is wrong!!!!!!!” Dr Shirin Lakhani, a UK-based general practitioner, and intimate health expert has also commented on Lemme Purr and advises people not to buy this product.

“No vagina is odourless and they shouldn’t be they could have a huge range of smells and it might change based on your diet or menstrual cycle. If the smell is unpleasant or pungent, contact your doctor,” Lakhani says. “This product suggests that women need to smell a certain way—and that’s just not normal and could also lead to women worrying about the smell of their own vagina, when it is completely normal. “Vaginas are self-cleaning. You don’t need sprays or steaming or douches or perfumes.”