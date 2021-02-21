Selma Blair details first time she felt symptoms of multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair first noticed the symptoms of her multiple sclerosis whilst walking in Christian Siriano's fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The 48-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease – in which the immune system eats at the nerves, causing pain and numbness in the body – in August 2018, but has revealed it was exactly three years ago that she began noticing symptoms, starting with a complete numbness in her left leg at a fashion show.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday alongside snaps of herself from the event, she wrote: "3 years ago. My dearest two pals came to watch the Siriano show. I walked that day. In the show.

“Noticing for first time, my leg was numb. When I first stepped out. I couldn’t feel the ground or how to lift my left leg. My brain was trying to compute. As I walked the runway, stunned. It hardly dampened my day though. Art and Carolyn shot these favorite frames of mine. In that incredible space in nyc. After the show was done. And what a show it was. The greats. (sic)”

The ’Cruel Intentions’ star now requires a cane to help her walk, and also has difficulty speaking.