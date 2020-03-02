Shannen Doherty is 'embracing every day' as she takes on cancer battle

Shannen Doherty is "embracing every day" amid her cancer battle. The 48-year-old actress revealed she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer last month, three years after going into remission, and although she has days where she is "depressed" or feeling "plain lazy", she manages to "push through" with the help of her close circle of friends. One way she has been spending her time is by hiking and cooking healthy meals with her pals, which she admitted has made her feel “alive”.

In a tribute to her friends and giving an update on her battle with the disease, Shannen wrote on Instagram: "After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it.

"Taking care of myself and embracing every day.

"It’s not always easy.

"I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy.

"But I push thru with the help of friends.

"@annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way.

"She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable.

"If that wasn’t enough.... Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I. (sic)"

The actress' 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Brian Austin Green recently said his friend is remaining "strong".

He shared: "I don't want to speak about her too much, but it's a hard situation.

"I mean, you know, cancer is not f***ing easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we've always had a great relationship, and she's strong. She'll get through this and get out of this what she's supposed to get out of this."

Brian hailed Shannen's courageous approach to her cancer fight, saying she's a "really f***ing good person".

He added: "Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure.

"She's a really f***ing good person. She's a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has."

Shannen - who previously battled cancer in 2015 - had shared the news of her diagnosis on 'Good Morning America’.