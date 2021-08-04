Shauwn Mkhize reveals she survived life-threatening health condition

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is back on social media after a health scare that almost took her life. In an Instagram post, the reality star shared how she had been sick and needed time off to fully recover.

“The past week has really been a challenging one. I’ve had to deal with some life-threatening health issues. But I’m finally back on my feet and I must say I missed my insta family so much.” “During my recovery I really just had to go offline, rest, reset and realign my priorities. One word of advice I’d like to share is for us to not take our health for granted and to listen to our bodies! I went from being well one day, to being bedridden, diagnosed with high blood pressure the next,” she wrote. She also shared her experience while she was battling a life-threatening health condition — high blood pressure and how spirituality gave her renewed hope.

“Whilst highly sedated I had the chance to see my parents, my brother, God and his angels (if you know you know), they gave me the much needed guidance over the obstacles that I am currently faced with. I feel so blessed that my ancestors and God always find a way to show me which path and direction I should follow.” Last month on Instagram, Mkhize took time to motivate her followers and also hinted at what she has been going through. “The past two days have been very difficult for me but I will tell you all about it when I am over it.