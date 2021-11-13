Shocking! Hospital staff and patients were unknowingly drinking toilet water for almost 30 years

The staff and patients of a Japanese hospital recently realised that they unknowing used toilet water as drinking water for nearly 30 years. The hospital discover recently that pipes were incorrectly connected and people were consuming water that flushes out.

Japanese News Outlet Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Osaka University hospital announced that a couple of tap water pipes in some specific areas of the campus were set up incorrectly. Further investigation indicated that drinking water pipes were connected to the toilet. The report added that the incorrect implementation of the water pipes goes back nearly 30 years, in 1993 when the hospital opened. Around 120 taps were declared faulty. It was reported that employees and patients have been using the unsafe water for drinking, washing, and gargling without knowing its source.

According to media reports, the water error was discovered during the inspection of the new treatment and diagnosis building, the problem of the unsafe water was discovered. “Several reports have claimed that the hospital checks the colour, smell, and taste of water at least once a week. And based on the existing records, there has been no problem with the water since 2014. The university has claimed that no health hazards were found or reported during the investigation.” In a statement, Director and Vice President Kazuhiko Nakatani issued an apology for former patients and staff members as the news caused anxiety among thousands of former patients and staff members.