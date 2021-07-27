Shona Ferguson reportedly in ICU after undergoing heart surgery

Award-winning actor and producer Shona Ferguson is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital after a heart operation. According to reports from the Sunday World, the 47-year-old Rockville actor and husband to fellow producer and actress Connie Ferguson was admitted more than a week ago to Milpark private hospital where he is in ICU.

Ferguson seemed fine shortly before he started complaining about chest pains and not being able to breathe properly. Speaking to the publication, a sources close to Ferguson said when he first became ill, they thought it was Covid- 19. They later realised that Ferguson was on a ventilator in ICU and his condition had deteriorated. A group of specialists had performed a heart operation.

Ferguson, who was admitted more than a week ago, is in a restricted area accessible only to doctors and a few select nurses. “He is a fighter and he will pull through this ordeal. Yes, at the moment he is in ICU, but he will be fine,” said the source, who refused to be named. The source said Connie was by her man’s side while trying to run their business.