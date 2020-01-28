Researchers have revealed that there are two symptoms which could act as potential predictors of the lung cancer.
The study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, found that shortness of breath and a cough were becoming more common as the first symptoms in diagnosis.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK and has a poor five year survival rate of around 13 per cent.
Research led by the University of Exeter, aimed to improve potentially life-saving early diagnosis through analysing which symptoms patients present first to their doctor.
"Our paper shows a rapid change in the first symptom doctors are seeing. That's probably not caused by any change in basic biology, it's more likely to be down to earlier detection," said study researcher Willie Hamilton, a Professor at the University of Exeter.