Should you blame cold weather for vaginal dryness?

Cold weather can be blamed for everything, but dipping temperatures causing a dry vagina may be new and shocking to many.

Not so long ago, a former birth attendant at the National Health Service, UK, made headlines across the world when she spoke about vaginas becoming dry during winter.

She said the problem, which affects people’s sex lives during the coldest part of the year, was caused by the moisture-sucking heaters, cold winter air and decreased water intake.

“Vaginal dryness doesn’t happen due to a temperature drop in the winter as the vagina is inside the human body and our bodies maintain temperature on their own,” says Dr Madhu Goel, the director of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Fortis LaFemme, New Delhi, in an interview with Health Shots.

“It can happen due to lack of oestrogen hormone (the hormone responsible for the characteristic female traits) in the body, especially during menopause, after childbirth, after surgical removal of ovaries, and even after undergoing radiotherapy or chemotherapy.”

Change your underwear

As simple and basic as this may be, there are some people who get it wrong. If you normally wear satin, silk, or polyester panties, make the switch to 100% cotton.

Cotton is breathable and does an excellent job wicking away sweat and fluids from your body. Excess moisture can upset your natural bacteria levels and lead to infections.

A pH product

Over-the-counter (OTC) products may be helpful for restoring your vagina’s natural pH.

If you try one and the odour remains or gets worse, make an appointment with your doctor. You may need to use a different product, or you might need to see your doctor for a treatable infection.

Maintain a healthy diet

Aim to eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. A balanced diet makes for a healthy body, and that includes your vagina.

