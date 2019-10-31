Despite the concept of “manscaping” catching on to societal stereotypes, when it comes to a battle of the sexes, the rules about shaving, waxing and trimming can be one-sided.
According to a survey, which looked at 4 146 respondents between the ages of 18 and 35 taken from Cosmo's social media accounts, Esquire's Twitter, and AskMen's Facebook, men are very particular about the way their partners groom their bits.
The data revealed that a huge 46 percent of men prefer women to go completely bare, 30 percent like it neatly trimmed and 12 percent favour a landing strip.
Only six percent prefer a natural look.
The pubic hair debate is an ongoing one with preference being the deciding factor.