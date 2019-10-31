Should you or shouldn't you shave your pubic hair?









Men say pubic hair is a deal-breaker Picture: Pexels Despite the concept of “manscaping” catching on to societal stereotypes, when it comes to a battle of the sexes, the rules about shaving, waxing and trimming can be one-sided. According to a survey, which looked at 4 146 respondents between the ages of 18 and 35 taken from Cosmo's social media accounts, Esquire's Twitter, and AskMen's Facebook, men are very particular about the way their partners groom their bits. The data revealed that a huge 46 percent of men prefer women to go completely bare, 30 percent like it neatly trimmed and 12 percent favour a landing strip. Only six percent prefer a natural look. The pubic hair debate is an ongoing one with preference being the deciding factor.

While many love to shave it clean, others still have myths about going natural.

We caught up with Dr Dilshaad Asmal – a dermatologist who gladly answered some of the most commonly asked myths.

Here are some of the most outrageous myths:

The hair removal products thin pubic hair and may damage skin and eventually destroy it.

Dr Asmal says it can’t thin the pubic hair but it may irritate the skin. If you notice irritations on your pubic area due to hair removal products, change the product to suit your sensitive skin.

Can pubic hair protect someone from getting STI?

If you have bacteria you can have it, the public can never prevent you from STIs, there is no medical proof to make such claims.

Is pubic hair is the same colour as your hair and it can grow to the same length as hair?

Pubic hair may not be the same colour as your hair, and generally does not grow to the same length as you head hair, says Asmal.

If you have a sensitive skin you should never shave because it may damage your skin permanently?

If you want to shave you must test a patch in one area to see how your sensitive skin reacts to it.

Shaving your underarms at an early age may result in permanent odour in your underarms?

“ There is no such”, says Dr Asmal.

Not shaving underarms means that you get to use less deodorant because the hair absorbs the deodorant into the skin?

There is no truth in that, you can use the deodorant as you see fit. Trimming pubic hair and trimming products are personal preference. If you want to trim it you can go ahead... if you choose not to it’s still okay, advises Asmal.