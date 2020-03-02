Simple urine test could spot bladder cancer 10 years early

London - A simple urine test could spot bladder cancer ten years before symptoms appear, according to a major study led by the World Health Organisation.

Detection of bladder cancer is usually very poor – with a quarter of cases diagnosed at a late stage.

The only way to diagnose the disease at the moment is an invasive cystoscopy - an unpleasant procedure in which a camera is sent into the bladder. And this is only done if someone complains of symptoms.

In time, the urine test could even lead to national screening programmes for all people at a certain age, the researchers said.

