So you want to be a cuddle mate? How about professional sleeper which pays R360/hour?

Let's face it – not everyone is built to sit in a cubicle all day. If you're looking for something a little more out of the ordinary, there are plenty of unconventional jobs waiting for you to explore. From cuddle mates to professional sleepers, these unique professions are anything but boring.

One of the most intriguing jobs out there is that of a professional sleeper. Yes, you read that right. There are people who get paid to sleep – and not just any sleep, but high-quality sleep. Professional sleepers are often hired by mattress companies to test out different products and provide feedback on comfort and quality. They can also be used for sleep research studies, where they sleep in a laboratory setting to help researchers understand sleep patterns. Imagine being paid to sleep?! But before you quit your day job and start snoozing for a living, let's take a closer look at what it takes to become a professional sleeper.

Professional sleepers are often required to adhere to strict sleep schedules and follow specific protocols during their sleep sessions. Picture: Edoardo Tommasini/Pexels First of all, it's important to note that this is not a particularly common job. While some companies and organisations hire professional sleepers for various purposes, it's not exactly a booming industry. However, if you're lucky enough to land a gig as a professional sleeper, you could be in for a pretty sweet deal. So, what exactly does a professional sleeper do? Well, it depends on the job. Some professional sleepers are hired by mattress companies to test out new products and provide feedback on comfort and support. Others might be hired by sleep clinics or research organisations to participate in sleep studies or help develop new sleep-related technologies. What does a professional sleeper do?

But it's not all fun and games. Professional sleepers are often required to adhere to strict sleep schedules and follow specific protocols during their sleep sessions. They might be required to wear monitoring equipment or undergo testing to measure their sleep quality and patterns. According to a job listing on the job-search website, Indeed, while specific tasks for professional sleepers may vary depending on the kind of project they're working on, typical jobs include: Taking sleep aids like gummies, pills, or supplements, test products to ensure their effectiveness, durability, and quality. Sleep in varied circumstances and discuss your rest. So, how do you become a professional sleeper? Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some professional sleepers have backgrounds in sleep science or related fields, while others might have experience in other areas such as product testing or marketing.

How much do professional sleepers make? It varies widely, depending on the company and the type of study, but some professionals have reported earning between $15 to $20 an hour for testing mattresses which is roughly R360/hour. Of course, the more experienced you are and the more valuable your feedback, the higher your pay can be. If you're interested in pursuing a career as a professional sleeper, it's important to do your research and find companies or organisations that are hiring for this type of role. You might also consider reaching out to sleep clinics or research institutions to see if they have any opportunities available.