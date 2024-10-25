Sober October: A month to heal your digestive system and improve well-being

As Sober October in full swing, many people have partcipating in a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol. With the rise of the "sober curious" movement, more people are exploring the benefits of reducing or eliminating alcohol from their lives.

While the general health benefits of cutting back on alcohol are well-known, the specific impact on the digestive system may not be as widely discussed. To shed light on this less-discussed topic, we turn to experts Dr Donna Powell and Dr Renee M. Marchioni Beery from Gastro MD, a prominent clinical gastroenterology practice. They emphasise the transformative benefits of refraining from alcohol, elaborating on how this decision can rejuvenate not only gut health but also overall well-being.

Alcohol affects nearly every part of your digestive system, from your mouth and oesophagus to your liver, stomach, intestines, and pancreas. Excessive alcohol consumption can cause numerous digestive problems, including inflammation of the liver (alcoholic hepatitis), gastritis, pancreatitis, and even an increased risk of gastrointestinal cancers. Even moderate drinking can irritate the lining of your digestive tract, disrupt your gut microbiome and interfere with nutrient absorption.

By giving up alcohol for a month, you allow your digestive system to reset, heal and restore a healthier balance. Here’s what happens to different parts of your digestive system during your alcohol-free journey: Even moderate drinking detracts from the liver’s ability to perform other essential functions, like metabolising fats and proteins. Picture: Shameel mukkath/pexels Restoring balance in your stomach and oesophagus

One of the first things you may notice after stopping alcohol consumption is relief from common digestive symptoms like heartburn or acid reflux. Alcohol can weaken the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES), the muscle responsible for keeping stomach acid from flowing back into your oesophagus. This can lead to a burning sensation in your chest or throat after drinking. Without alcohol irritating the lining of your oesophagus and stomach, symptoms like heartburn, bloating, and indigestion often subside within the first few days.

Alcohol also stimulates the production of stomach acid, which can lead to gastritis—inflammation of the stomach lining. By quitting alcohol, your stomach acid levels start to normalize, allowing your stomach lining to heal and reducing your risk of ulcers and chronic gastritis. What you might feel:

Better nutrient absorption and gut health Alcohol not only irritates your stomach lining but also interferes with nutrient absorption in your intestines. Chronic or heavy drinking can damage the villi, tiny, finger-like structures in your intestines that help absorb nutrients from food. When you stop drinking, your intestines begin to repair themselves, leading to better absorption of essential vitamins and minerals.

Additionally, alcohol disrupts your gut microbiome, a collection of trillions of bacteria that play a crucial role in digestion, immune function, and mental health. Alcohol’s negative impact on gut bacteria can contribute to bloating, diarrhoea, and even mood disorders. Liver function and detoxification The liver is one of the most important organs affected by alcohol. Its primary job is to filter toxins from your blood, and alcohol places a significant strain on this process.

Heavy drinking can lead to fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and in severe cases, cirrhosis. Even moderate drinking forces your liver to work harder, diverting energy from other essential processes like metabolising fats and proteins. After three weeks without alcohol, your liver has a chance to heal and start reversing some of the damage caused by alcohol. Fat accumulation in the liver, commonly known as alcoholic fatty liver, may begin to decrease, allowing the liver to function more efficiently.

Blood tests taken at this stage would likely show improvements in liver enzyme levels, indicating reduced liver inflammation. Long-term digestive health benefits By the end of Sober October, your digestive system is in a significantly better state than when you started. You’re likely experiencing fewer digestive issues like heartburn, indigestion, and bloating.

Your gut bacteria have had time to recover, and your intestines are now better able to absorb nutrients, improving overall health. One of the most important long-term benefits of reducing alcohol consumption is the decreased risk of developing serious gastrointestinal conditions, such as liver disease, pancreatitis, and certain types of cancer, including oesophagal, stomach and colon cancers. Alcohol is a known carcinogen, and abstaining from it - even for just one month - can lower your cancer risk, particularly if you continue to limit your alcohol intake after October.