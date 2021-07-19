Somizi admits he hates brushing his teeth. Can you relate?

WHEN it comes to looking like perfection, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has it down to a T. But the Idols SA judge, by his own admission, says he doesn’t enjoy brushing his teeth.

Sharing his grooming ritual on Instagram after taking a bath, he revealed the little piece of information to his 4.1 million followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

“I always wanted to ask this, am I the only one, right? Anyone that knows me knows that I am very congermulated (sic) as far as my dental is concerned. Like I am very finicky with my mouth and I want to make sure that it smells good all the time,” he says. Taking his toothbrush in his hand, he adds: “But this, I am so lazy. This I do it because I have to. Yor, brushing my teeth! Am I the only one who is lazy to brush their teeth or they do it because they have to?” he asks. Somizi must be spitting truth bombs, because followers soon flooded his comments section with most saying they could relate.

Some even confessed that at least they’re not the only ones doing this. “Thanx for making me feel normal,” said one follower. Another joked: “Yohh haii mna shame i only brush my teeth once in a week. 😩😩 I'm saving Colgate and water.”