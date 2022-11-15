Sophie Ndaba educates her followers on what it’s like to live with diabetes 24/7

About 422 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes, hence World Diabetes Day is observed. Sophie Ndaba has taken to Instagram to educate the masses on what it’s like to live with diabetes 24/7.

Pictures of Sophie Ndaba popularly known as Queen to many South Africans began circulating on the internet. Trolls immediately started ridiculing her drastic weight loss – even going as far as suggesting that she “gets tested for HIV”. The businesswoman who is living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and depression has since been vocal about her health since people started pointing out that she isn’t what they know her to be. The star shared on her Instagram earlier today to raise awareness on diabetes. She penned a detailed post about what it’s like to live with the condition. Sophie Ndaba screen instagram story screenshot “I’d like non-diabetic people to know what diabetes is 24/7. We feel it and see it almost constantly. It’s in the fridge, cupboards, diaries, apps, and appointments. It’s in our bags, pockets, scars and complications. It’s never a joke. #DiabetesAwarenessMonth”.

By definition, diabetes occurs when the body cannot effectively use the insulin produced by the pancreas or when it does not produce enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose. When diabetes goes unmanaged, hyperglycaemia occurs. It is referred to as high blood sugar or even elevated blood glucose. Over time, it can cause serious damage to the body’s systems, especially the nervous system and the blood vessels. Sophie Ndaba Instagram screen shot The development of T1D symptoms is the clinical manifestation of the disease process, which is brought on by the combination of genetic risk factors and environmental exposures.

Diabetes can sometimes be attributed to our lifestyle and unhealthy habits but Type 1 diabetes is genetically predisposed. Researchers still don’t know what causes the onset of Type 1 diabetes. She says while her brother was only diagnosed when he was 12 years old, he tragically lost his life to diabetes at the age of 38. Her father was diagnosed when he was only 26 years old, but he lived to be 80 years old. Now, her son, who is only 24 years old, also has the illness … “But now I see my son also having to constantly deal with diabetes which he does brilliantly. Three generations of Type 1. Nothing to celebrate there!” The number of people living with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, although these numbers are susceptible to change. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), low- and middle-income countries have seen a faster increase in the prevalence of diabetes than high-income nations.

Different classes of diabetes mellitus, Type 1, type 2, gestational diabetes and other types of diabetes mellitus can be well managed with the right tools. Type 2 diabetes More than 95% of people with diabetes have Type 2 diabetes. This type of diabetes is largely the result of excess body weight and physical inactivity. Type 2 diabetes results from the body’s ineffective use of insulin.

Type 1 diabetes Diabetics with Type 1 diabetes require daily insulin dosages because their bodies do not produce enough insulin. Symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst, persistent hunger, loss of weight, alterations in vision, and weariness.

Over time If unmanaged, diabetes can cause other health complications such as diabetic retinopathy, kidney failure, excessive weight loss, foot ulcers, and eventually limb amputation. WHO advises the following lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. Keep a healthy body weight.

Be physically active by engaging in frequent, moderate-intensity activity for at least 30 minutes on most days. Adopt a balanced diet and stay away from sweets and saturated fats. Avoid cigarette usage since it raises your risk of diabetes and heart disease.