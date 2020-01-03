London - The cruel side effects of chemotherapy could be dramatically reduced by a treatment being tested in Britain.
Chemotherapy affects all cells that grow and divide quickly in the body. This includes cancer cells and normal cells, such as the new blood cells in the bone marrow or the cells in the mouth, stomach, skin, hair and reproductive organs. When chemotherapy damages normal cells, this causes side effects.
Most side effects are short-term and can be managed. They tend to gradually improve once treatment stops and the normal, healthy cells recover. Sometimes, chemotherapy causes long-term side effects that don't go away. These may include damage to your heart, lungs, nerve endings, kidneys, or reproductive organs
Karen Childs, who has liver cancer, has become the world’s first patient to receive acoustic cluster therapy.