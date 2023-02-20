South African celebs who choose to be real about their battle with cancer

According to a study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers, the incidence of early-onset malignancies, such as breast, colon, oesophagus, kidney, liver, lung, and pancreatic, has substantially increased around the world, beginning in about 1990. Diets evolve throughout time due to factors such as changes in food availability, food costs, and income.

Story continues below Advertisement

Over time, our conventional balanced diets have given way to those characterised by low carbohydrate, fibre, fruit, and vegetable intake and high levels of processed sugars and trans fats. This change, combined with genetics and the general tendency towards sedentary lifestyles and poor levels of physical exercise, is a contributing factor to the risk of developing chronic diseases. The World Health Organization has dubbed cancer a global health pandemic, second to coronavirus. Cancer alone is the cause of 10% of deaths in South Africa.

Many South African celebrities have battled cancer and survived, and some have used their experiences to make a positive impact on the world. Celebrities who have battled cancer: Zoleka Mandela, activist and granddaughter of SA’s most loved anti-apartheid icons, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, beat breast cancer twice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zoleka Mandela, activist and granddaughter of SA’s most loved anti-apartheid icons, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, beat breast cancer twice. Picture Tiro Ramatlhatse She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and following therapy, she went into remission, but the cancer returned in 2016. She received additional treatment and was once again in remission. In August 2022, she shared an incredibly gut-wrenching post on her Instagram feed regarding her battle with cancer, which continues to this day. Her cancer metastasized to her bones, and this time, she might not make it, wrote Zoleka. Mark Pilgrim A well-known face and voice among South African audiences, he has a long and agonising history with cancer, diagnosed with testicular cancer at just the tender age of 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

Regrettably, by the time he was diagnosed, it had progressed to stage 4 and had spread to his lungs and kidney, and Pilgrim was forced to have one testicle removed, but mercifully, after months of gruelling treatments, he went into remission. Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram

Cancer is really a gift that keeps on giving. In February 2022, Pilgrim revealed he had stage 4 cancer. In June, he revealed cancer had spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and his lymph nodes. And since then, he has been in and out of the hospital for treatments and defying all odds. Mbali Maphumulo Mbali Maphumulo, noted for her roles in soap operas such as The Wild, Uzalo, and Isibaya, is a two-time breast cancer survivor. In 2001, she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time. She received treatment and was in remission for four years before the cancer flared up again in 2005. She had a double mastectomy and has since been in remission.

Mbali Maphumulo - UBOPHE ifindo likasofa silahlane umlingisi wodumo lweGenerations u Dumisani Mbebe nesithandwa sakhe uMbali Maphumulo eMlazi ngeSonto emcimbini obekukhona kuwo abangani nezihlobo Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha In 2020, the renowned actor notable for many roles in the South African film industry was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Following three weeks of treatment, the physicians notified him that all of his cancer symptoms had gone and that he was in remission.

Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha. Picture: Facebook The most prevalent cancer in males is prostate cancer, which is defined as a malignant tumour that originates in the prostate gland. Because it grows slowly in general, it may not present symptoms or difficulties for many years. Fatima Sydow The journey of Cape Malay Cooking with Fatima Sydow was so popular that the South African cookbook author, Fatima Sydow, decided to self-publish it.