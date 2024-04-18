Stem cell donors needed for baby Ziphozenkosi

The German Bone Marrow Donor Centre, known as DKMS, has urged the public to become blood stem cell donors to help a one-year-old baby live a full life. Little Ziphozenkosi, from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and now has to find a blood stem cell donor.

According to the DKMS, there is currently no match for the little boy on the stem cell registry. Ziphozenkosi is described as a bubbly and joyful little boy who loves dancing and has a fondness for Cocomelon, an educational toddler show. He is the youngest of three children and was given the nickname ‘Tyson the fighter’.

“Nqobile, the courageous mother of this amazing boy, received the diagnosis in January of this year. The initial symptoms that manifested included fevers, a pale complexion, recurrent nosebleeds, swollen feet, and bouts of hospital visits due to constipation. Concerned for their child's well-being, the family sought medical guidance to uncover the cause of his declining health. “The revelation came at eThekwini Hospital when Ziphozenkosi was diagnosed with AML. The news struck the family hard, as they never imagined such a reality could befall their vibrant and healthy household,” DKMS said. Since his admission to the hospital, little Ziphozenkosi has undergone chemotherapy and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he had a severe reaction to his treatment.

His determined mother has appealed to the public to step up and make a difference. “If Jesus could donate His blood to save us, surely we can follow suit and emulate His selflessness,” she said. Nqobile remains hopeful that a generous donor will come forward and grant her boy the gift of a second chance at life.

“Baby Ziphozenkosi exemplifies resilience, strength, and bravery in the face of his diagnosis, but he can't do it alone. He urgently needs your support to live a long and fulfilling life ahead,” DKMS said. To become a stem cell donor register at dkms-africa.org/ziphozenkosi-needs-you [email protected]