Sthandiwe Kgoroge on her battle with Covid-19: 'This virus hits at all your vital organs'

The number of people who are testing positive for Covid-19 is growing rapidly in South Africa.

Many celebrities who tested positive, have been speaking out and using their Covid experience to raise awareness about the virus.

Singer and songwriter Brian Temba, Actor Mlamli Mangcala, actress Lerato Moloi are among various celebs who have come out with their positive results.





Actress and creative activist Sthandiwe Msomi - Kgoroge has openly spoken about her battle with Covid-19.





Msomi - Kgoroge posted a picture on her Instagram page and to let her followers know that she tested positive and in isolation.





"Day 9 of recovery since testing positive for Covid19.I don't even have enemies but if I did, I wouldn't wish this on them. This virus hits at all your vital organs, everything. I thank God the rest of the family is clear. I've been self-isolating. It’s lonely but God lives and I know for a fact this too shall pass. I pray for all my industry colleagues who are infected. I pray for your strength."





The actress also shared some of the things that have been helping her fight the virus which include: