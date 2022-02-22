Still haven’t caught Covid? The answer may be linked to your looks, according to scientists

Many of us know entire households who caught Covid and had to isolate themselves over the pandemic, but there are also multiple anecdotes of couples, families and colleagues where some people caught the virus — but not everyone. There are many reasons why it happens like that and if you're good looking, you probably have an extra reason.

Scientists suggest that the more attractive you are, the stronger your immunity is - and therefore, you’re at lower risk of catching Covid-19. This research challenges the saying that goes, “It is not all about looks” - the research shows that dodging Covid-19 can be linked to your appearance. To get to this conclusion, researchers took photos and blood tests of 79 women and 80 men at Texas Christian University.

Afterwards, 492 other volunteers were asked to rate the facial attractiveness of the participants based on the photos that were taken. “Features such as clear skin, prominent cheekbones, bright eyes and full, red lips have been deemed attractive throughout recorded human history," said the paper, published by Proceedings of the Royal Society B. A symmetrical face has also been consistently shown as favourable in research.

The study found that the most attractive participants had clear makers of better immunity in their blood samples. The US Sun continues to explain that, and shares an example - they had higher levels of phagocytosis, “the process by which specific white blood cells ingest foreign particles” - which is useful for fighting bacterial illnesses. But in terms of viruses, such as Covid, it appeared only the hottest men had built-in protection.

Ducking Covid infection is not the only advantage of being pretty. Studies show that you're more likely to get hired if you look well groomed, that good-looking people make about 12% more money than less appealing folks, and that attractive real estate brokers bring in more money than their less attractive peers. Indeed, according to a just-published paper on the 2018 congressional midterms, more attractive candidates are more likely to get elected. Psychologists call it the "beauty premium". Essentially, the income gap between attractive and unattractive people is comparable to the gap between genders or ethnicities.