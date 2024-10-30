Stroke awareness: key steps to prevention and recovery

Strokes are one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability around the globe and South Africa is no exception. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of South Africa, approximately 225 South Africans die every day from stroke and heart disease, with 10 people suffering a stroke every hour.

During National Stroke Week, held from October 29 to November 3, the need to raise awareness about stroke prevention and early detection becomes even more critical. Strokes happen when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, often due to a blocked or burst blood vessel. The lack of oxygen to the brain can cause lasting damage, disability, or even death. Lizeth Kruger, a clinic executive at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, pointed out the importance of keeping cardiovascular health in check.

"Heart disease occurs when fat, cholesterol and other substances build up in the walls of arteries," Kruger explained. "These deposits are known as plaques, and they can narrow or completely block arteries, leading to heart attacks or strokes if left untreated." Kruger highlighted several steps that all South Africans can take to reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes: For stroke survivors, the journey doesn’t end with the initial treatment. Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pexels 1. Regular health screenings

Routine check-ups play a major role in identifying risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Early detection allows for effective management, and according to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, around 80% of heart diseases and strokes are preventable with the right interventions. 2. Manage diabetes

Diabetes and obesity are major risk factors that can be controlled. If blood sugar levels are not managed properly, they can increase the risk of developing heart disease or suffering a stroke. 3. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol The effects of smoking on cardiovascular health are well-documented. Smoking raises blood pressure, contributes to the formation of blood clots, and reduces healthy cholesterol levels.

Limiting alcohol intake also plays a crucial role in keeping heart disease at bay. 4. Exercise regularly and manage stress Chronic stress is another contributor to cardiovascular problems. Engaging in stress-reduction techniques and aiming for at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week can significantly improve heart health.

5. Eat a balanced diet A diet rich in fruits, whole grains, vegetables, fish and nuts, while limiting saturated fats, sodium and added sugars, is a key element in maintaining heart health. Life after stroke

For stroke survivors, the journey doesn’t end with the initial treatment. Post-diagnosis care, including regular rehabilitation, is essential in improving recovery outcomes. Physical, speech and occupational therapies, along with adherence to prescribed medications, can aid in regaining lost abilities. Emotional support from family and friends also plays a critical role in the healing process. A growing understanding of stroke treatment and recovery has paved the way for new, highly effective stroke-care pathways. These advancements improve outcomes and empower both patients and their families by offering a better quality of life after a stroke.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that 15 million people worldwide are affected by strokes every year. Of these, 5 million die, and another 5 million are left permanently disabled. The key to reducing these numbers lies in early detection and rapid treatment. The sooner stroke treatment begins, the better. Ideally, treatment should start within three hours of the stroke occurring. The faster oxygen is restored to the brain, the less likely it is that the patient will suffer long-term damage or disability.

FAST action saves lives One of the most effective ways to raise awareness about stroke symptoms is through education, said Nina Strydom, a rehabilitation support specialist at Life Healthcare. The FAST Heroes programme, which was launched in partnership with the Angels Initiative and the Heart & Stroke Foundation and is supported by Life Healthcare, aims to do exactly that.

This award-winning initiative focuses on teaching people, especially children, how to identify stroke symptoms early using the FAST acronym: Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call for help Strydom, stressed that comprehensive stroke rehabilitation requires a team effort. The sooner stroke survivors access rehabilitation services, the greater their chances of a full recovery and avoiding hospital readmission. Road to recovery