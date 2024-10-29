Stroke Awareness Week: Essential tips for preventing cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, is a leading cause of death in South Africa. Every day, 225 South Africans lose their lives to heart disease and stroke, with ten people suffering a stroke every hour, according to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.

During Stroke Awareness Week (28 October – 3 November), it’s important to understand the risks and how to take control of your heart health. Lizeth Kruger, Clinic Executive at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, shared valuable insights about the importance of cardiovascular health. She explained that heart disease occurs when fat, cholesterol and other substances build up in the walls of arteries. These deposits, known as plaques, can narrow or completely block arteries, potentially leading to heart attacks or strokes.

Routine check-ups are paramount, as they help identify risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Picture: Yaroslav Shuraev /pexels But the good news is that many strokes and heart diseases are preventable. Let’s look at some simple steps you can take to reduce your risk. Simple steps to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke Regular health screenings: Routine check-ups are paramount, as they help identify risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The Heart & Stroke Foundation asserts that an impressive 80% of heart disease and stroke cases can be mitigated with early detection and intervention. Visit your nearest clinic for essential blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar tests - it could save your life! Manage diabetes: Uncontrolled diabetes significantly increases the likelihood of heart disease. If you’re diabetic, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial in preventing vascular damage.

Collaborate with your healthcare provider to develop a comprehensive diabetes management plan that includes a balanced diet, consistent exercise and medications if necessary. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking is detrimental to heart health, elevating blood pressure and diminishing good cholesterol levels. Likewise, excessive alcohol intake can strain the heart. If you're a smoker, seek help to quit, and aim to moderate your alcohol consumption - up to one drink per day for women and two for men - thereby lowering your risk.

Exercise regularly and manage stress: Incorporating at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week not only boosts heart health but also mitigates the effects of chronic stress, a contributor to high blood pressure and heart disease. Find enjoyable activities, whether it’s walking, swimming, or dancing, and explore stress-reduction techniques like yoga and meditation. Eat a heart-healthy diet: A nutritious diet is a cornerstone of cardiovascular health. Focus on a balanced intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and fish while limiting saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

Small changes, such as replacing sugary snacks with fresh fruit, can have a sizeable impact over time. Post-diagnosis care for stroke survivors For individuals who have already suffered a stroke, recovery is paramount. Engaging in physical, speech, and occupational therapy can significantly enhance recovery outcomes.

Additionally, emotional support from loved ones is crucial - don’t hesitate to ask for help or consider joining a support group for shared experiences and encouragement. Kruger highlighted the importance of taking proactive measures to guard against heart disease: “Through education and access to quality healthcare, we encourage individuals to take charge of their cardiovascular health.” Dis-Chem Pharmacies extends a helping hand by offering free screenings and wellness consultations, enabling you to monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels effectively. Re