Suffering from cramps? Try some of these home remedies

By Cebolethu Shinga That time of the month often comes with serious period cramps for one to two days every month for some women. It’s common to feel discomfort around your abdomen and lower back when you’re menstruating.

IOL takes a look at five home remedies women can try to help reduce their period cramps. 1. Apply heat to the abdomen Placing a hot water bottle or heating pad against the abdomen can relax the muscles and relieve cramps. Women can also place a heating pad on the lower back to get rid of back pain. Another option is to soak in a warm bath, which can help relax the muscles in the abdomen, back, and legs.

2. Drink warm water Drinking water keeps your body from retaining water and helps to avoid painful bloating during menstruation. Warm or hot water is usually better for cramps, as hot liquids increase blood flow to your skin and may relax cramped muscles. 3. Massage the abdomen Performing self-massage over the abdomen can also relax the pelvic muscles and alleviate cramping. Women can gently rub a massage oil, body lotion, or coconut oil into their skin to help this process. 4. Ginger and Turmeric tea Brewing ginger and turmeric tea can help calm painful cramps fast. Turmeric can also help relax your muscles and prevent painful uterus contractions.